Will Wade Show Airs Tonight On 100.7 FM The Tiger, LSU Sports Mobile App

BATON ROUGE — The Monday night edition of the Will Wade Show on the LSU Sports Radio Network will air tonight only on Guaranty Media affiliate 100.7 FM The Tiger in Baton Rouge.

The 7 p.m. show will also be available on the LSU Mobile App and at LSUsports.net/audio/.

The show airs live from TJ Ribs at 2324 South Acadian Thruway

Coach Will Wade and host Chris Blair will discuss the Tigers 12-0 start to date and preview Wednesday night’s SEC opener at Auburn set for 6 p.m. at the Auburn Arena and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and ESPNU.