No. 21 LSU Set For Final Non-Conference Game Against Samford

BATON ROUGE – On a 10-game win streak, the No. 21 LSU Women’s Basketball team will face Samford (4-8) Monday at 6 p.m. CT in the PMAC for its final game before SEC play is set to begin.

The Tigers (11-1) had success in the West Palm Beach Invitational last week, defeating Clemson and Texas Tech to surpass last season’s win total of nine and build its win streak to double digits. In Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s first year leading the Tigers, LSU is off to its best start in more than a decade.

“You can never be content,” Coach Mulkey said. “(The team) is excited. The community is excited. But you can never be content and think that you’ve arrived because we haven’t. We’re climbing little by little.”

After going home for the Christmas holiday, the Tigers were back on the floor as a team Sunday for practice in preparation of Samford.

Monday’s game will be available to be streamed through the SEC Network + and fans can listen to the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge. There are $1 general admission tickets available to all fans.

Khayla Pointer has been phenomenal this year, living up to her preseason All-SEC hype. Through 12 games she is the Tigers’ leading scorer with 17.3 points per game and is also leading the way with 5.0 assists per game. She also averaged 6.7 assists per game. Pointer has put up at least 20 points five times this season and has recorded one triple-double and two more double-doubles.

Joining Pointer as a significant player in the backcourt is Alexis Morris who has scored in double-figures in all 11 games she has played in. In her first year at LSU after transferring from Texas A&M, Morris has scored on a consistent basis. She is averaging 13.7 points per game.

As a team the Tigers have played good basketball all around. LSU ranks No. 13 in the NCAA with a .470 shooting percentage, helping them score 77.1 points per game. The Tigers have also been one of the best rebounding teams in America with a +12.6 rebounding margin over its opponents that ranks No. 6 in the NCAA. LSU has limited its opponents to just 54.58 points per game through non-conference play.

Samford will enter Baton Rouge with a 4-8 record and is led by Coach Carley Kuhns, the defending SoCon Coach of the Year. Samford’s lone double-digit scorer is Andrea Cournoyer who averages 17.8 points per game.

Following the Samford game, LSU will be on the road to begin SEC play at Georgia on December 30. LSU’s first home SEC game will be against Texas A&M on December 2 in a game that will feature $1 tickets for educators. There will also be $1 tickets available to healthcare workers and first responders for the South Carolina game on January 6. Fans are also asked to wear white to the South Carolina game.