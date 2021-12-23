Pointer Named to West Palm Beach Invitational All-Tournament Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Khayla Pointer was named to the West Palm Beach Invitational All-Tournament First-Team after helping lead the Tigers to wins over Clemson and Texas Tech.

Pointer had 20 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds in the win over Clemson on Monday. Against Texas Tech on Tuesday she put up 19 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds. Pointer became the 15th player in program history to go over 1,500 career points during Tuesday’s game.

After being named Preseason All-SEC, Pointer has lived up to the hype. She has put up double-digit points in 10 games this year, including five with 20 or more points. On top of her triple-double in the season opener, Pointer has recorded two additional double-doubles. She is averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists this season.

The Tigers are 11-1 with one more non-conference game on the schedule for December 27 vs. Samford in the PMAC where all fans can purchase $1 general admission tickets.

LSU will begin SEC play on the road at Georgia on December 30. The Tigers will have their first home SEC game on January 2 against Texas A&M where $1 tickets are available for educators. For the South Carolina game on January 6 fans are asked to wear white and there will be $1 tickets available for first responders and health care workers.