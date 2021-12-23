LSU Women’s Basketball To Offer $1 Tickets

BATON ROUGE – For the next three LSU Women’s Basketball home games, fans from various groups will have the opportunity to purchase $1 general admission tickets.

The $1 tickets will be available to all fans for the Samford game on December 27.

For the first two SEC home games, LSU will offer $1 tickets to various groups. On January 2 the deal will be available for educators when the Tigers host Texas A&M. Then on January 6 for the South Carolina game the $1 ticket deal will be available for healthcare workers and first responders. Fans are also asked to wear white for the South Carolina game.

Fans within those groups must show a badge or ID when purchasing their tickets. Call or visit the LSU Ticket Office for more information.