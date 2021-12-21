BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players on Tuesday received 2022 preseason All-America recognition from Collegiate Baseball newspaper.
Outfielder Dylan Crews and infielder Jacob Berry were named first-team All-Americans; first baseman Tre’ Morgan was voted to the second team; and outfielder Gavin Dugas was a third-team selection.
Collegiate Baseball also projected Berry as its 2022 National Player of the Year.
Crews, the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, hit .362 (89-for-246) last season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. The product of Longwood, Fla., also received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was voted the Louisiana Freshman of the Year.
He finished No. 1 in the SEC last season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage (.453), No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 5 in doubles and No. 5 in home runs.
Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.
Berry, who transferred this summer to LSU from Arizona, led the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 championship.
A product of Queen Creek, Ariz., Berry batted .352 in 2021 with team highs of 17 homers and 70 RBI, and Collegiate Baseball newspaper named him the National Co-Freshman of the Year.
Berry earned first-team All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and he received second-team All-America honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game.
Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., batted .357 (89-for-249) in 2021 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.
He received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Morgan was twice recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week during a three-week period in late April-early May.
Morgan collected six hits, including a double, in the NCAA Eugene Regional to go along with three RBI and three runs scored. He finished No. 4 in the SEC in batting average, No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 4 in triples, No. 5 in doubles, No. 5 in stolen bases and No. 7 in on-base percentage (.441).
Dugas, a native of Houma, La., led the SEC in RBI last season with 66, and he was No. 3 in the league in home runs with 19, including two grand slams. He was also No. 5 in slugging percentage (.641) and No. 8 in total bases (141).
Dugas, a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, batted .295 (65-for-220) in 2021 with 13 doubles, three triples and 54 runs scored. He was voted the Most Valuable Player of the NCAA Eugene Regional, hitting .438 (7-for-16) with one double, two triples, three home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored.
Dugas was voted SEC Co-Player of the Week after leading LSU to an SEC series victory in May over Alabama. In the three-game series, he hit .364 (4-for-11) with one double, two homers, five RBI, four runs, one stolen base and a .429 on-base percentage.
2022 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Teams
FIRST TEAM
RHP Justin Campbell, Oklahoma St.
RHP Andrew Taylor, Central Michigan
LHP Parker Messick, Florida St.
RHP Blade Tidwell, Tennessee
LHP Hunter Barco, Florida
LHP Pete Hansen, Texas
Relief Landon Sims, Mississippi St.
C Daniel Susac, Arizona
1B Ivan Melendez, Texas
2B Jace Jung, Texas Tech
3B Austin Knight, Charlotte
SS Brooks Lee, Cal Poly
OF Brock Jones, Stanford
OF Dylan Crews, LSU
OF Jud Fabian, Florida
DH/INF Jacob Berry, LSU
UT Paul Skenes, Air Force
SECOND TEAM
RHP Sam Highfill, N.C. State
LHP Austin Krob, Texas Christian
RHP Tristan Stevens, Texas
LHP Jonathan Fincher, Louisiana Tech
RHP Jace Kaminska, Wichita St.
RHP Jordan Patty, Central Michigan
RHP Cam Schlittler, Northeastern
LHP Mike Sansone, Fairfield
RHP Jake Noviello, Fairfield
RHP Nick DeGennaro, Stony Brook
RHP Austin Peterson, Connecticut
RHP Michael Frias, U.C. Irvine
RHP Dylan Tebrake, Creighton
Relief Aaron Nixon, Texas
Relief Tanner Witt, Texas
Relief Carson Palmquist, Miami (Fla.)
Relief Devereaux Harrison, Long Beach St.
Relief Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt
C Logan Tanner, Mississippi St.
C Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt
C Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech
1B Tre Morgan, LSU
1B Cole Moore, Dallas Baptist
2B Robert Moore, Arkansas
2B Matt Shaw, Maryland
2B Carter Trice, Old Dominion
3B Ethan Long, Arizona St.
3B Tyler Bosetti, Nevada
SS Carter Young, Vanderbilt
SS Trey Faltine, Texas
OF Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech
OF Jordan Beck, Tennessee
OF Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt
OF Jared McKenzie, Baylor
OF Dylan Beavers, California
UT Chris Campos, St. Mary’s
THIRD TEAM
RHP Corey Lewis, U.C. Santa Barbara
LHP Carter Benbrook, U.C. Santa Barbara
RHP Miles Smith, South Alabama
RHP Isaac Coffey, Oral Roberts
Relief Kolby Somers, Oregon
Relief CJ Culpepper, Cal. Baptist
Relief Kevin Davis, S.C. Upstate
C Jimmy Crooks, Oklahoma
C Evan Russell, Tennessee
1B Jackson Feltner, Morehead St.
1B Steven Moretto, Sacramento St.
2B Taylor Young, Louisiana Tech
2B Mitchell Daly, Texas
2B Mario Camilletti, Central Michigan
3B Yohandy Morales, Miami (Fla.)
3B Luke Gold, Boston College
3B Tyler Locklear, Va. Commonwealth
SS Zach Neto, Campbell
SS Jacob Gonzalez, Mississippi
SS Jordan Sprinkle, U.C. Santa Barbara
OF Nathan Church, U.C. Irvine
OF Gavin Dugas, LSU
OF Tanner Smith, Oregon
OF Connor Denning, Campbell
OF Dylan Phillips, Kansas St.
OF RJ Schreck, Duke
OF Aaron Anderson, Liberty
OF Alan Roden, Creighton