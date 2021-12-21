BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players on Tuesday received 2022 preseason All-America recognition from Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Outfielder Dylan Crews and infielder Jacob Berry were named first-team All-Americans; first baseman Tre’ Morgan was voted to the second team; and outfielder Gavin Dugas was a third-team selection.

Collegiate Baseball also projected Berry as its 2022 National Player of the Year.

Crews, the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, hit .362 (89-for-246) last season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. The product of Longwood, Fla., also received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was voted the Louisiana Freshman of the Year.

He finished No. 1 in the SEC last season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage (.453), No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 5 in doubles and No. 5 in home runs.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.

Berry, who transferred this summer to LSU from Arizona, led the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 championship.

A product of Queen Creek, Ariz., Berry batted .352 in 2021 with team highs of 17 homers and 70 RBI, and Collegiate Baseball newspaper named him the National Co-Freshman of the Year.

Berry earned first-team All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and he received second-team All-America honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., batted .357 (89-for-249) in 2021 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

He received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Morgan was twice recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week during a three-week period in late April-early May.

Morgan collected six hits, including a double, in the NCAA Eugene Regional to go along with three RBI and three runs scored. He finished No. 4 in the SEC in batting average, No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 4 in triples, No. 5 in doubles, No. 5 in stolen bases and No. 7 in on-base percentage (.441).

Dugas, a native of Houma, La., led the SEC in RBI last season with 66, and he was No. 3 in the league in home runs with 19, including two grand slams. He was also No. 5 in slugging percentage (.641) and No. 8 in total bases (141).

Dugas, a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, batted .295 (65-for-220) in 2021 with 13 doubles, three triples and 54 runs scored. He was voted the Most Valuable Player of the NCAA Eugene Regional, hitting .438 (7-for-16) with one double, two triples, three home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored.

Dugas was voted SEC Co-Player of the Week after leading LSU to an SEC series victory in May over Alabama. In the three-game series, he hit .364 (4-for-11) with one double, two homers, five RBI, four runs, one stolen base and a .429 on-base percentage.

2022 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Teams

FIRST TEAM

RHP Justin Campbell, Oklahoma St.

RHP Andrew Taylor, Central Michigan

LHP Parker Messick, Florida St.

RHP Blade Tidwell, Tennessee

LHP Hunter Barco, Florida

LHP Pete Hansen, Texas

Relief Landon Sims, Mississippi St.

C Daniel Susac, Arizona

1B Ivan Melendez, Texas

2B Jace Jung, Texas Tech

3B Austin Knight, Charlotte

SS Brooks Lee, Cal Poly

OF Brock Jones, Stanford

OF Dylan Crews, LSU

OF Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/INF Jacob Berry, LSU

UT Paul Skenes, Air Force

SECOND TEAM

RHP Sam Highfill, N.C. State

LHP Austin Krob, Texas Christian

RHP Tristan Stevens, Texas

LHP Jonathan Fincher, Louisiana Tech

RHP Jace Kaminska, Wichita St.

RHP Jordan Patty, Central Michigan

RHP Cam Schlittler, Northeastern

LHP Mike Sansone, Fairfield

RHP Jake Noviello, Fairfield

RHP Nick DeGennaro, Stony Brook

RHP Austin Peterson, Connecticut

RHP Michael Frias, U.C. Irvine

RHP Dylan Tebrake, Creighton

Relief Aaron Nixon, Texas

Relief Tanner Witt, Texas

Relief Carson Palmquist, Miami (Fla.)

Relief Devereaux Harrison, Long Beach St.

Relief Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

C Logan Tanner, Mississippi St.

C Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

C Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech

1B Tre Morgan, LSU

1B Cole Moore, Dallas Baptist

2B Robert Moore, Arkansas

2B Matt Shaw, Maryland

2B Carter Trice, Old Dominion

3B Ethan Long, Arizona St.

3B Tyler Bosetti, Nevada

SS Carter Young, Vanderbilt

SS Trey Faltine, Texas

OF Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech

OF Jordan Beck, Tennessee

OF Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt

OF Jared McKenzie, Baylor

OF Dylan Beavers, California

UT Chris Campos, St. Mary’s

THIRD TEAM

RHP Corey Lewis, U.C. Santa Barbara

LHP Carter Benbrook, U.C. Santa Barbara

RHP Miles Smith, South Alabama

RHP Isaac Coffey, Oral Roberts

Relief Kolby Somers, Oregon

Relief CJ Culpepper, Cal. Baptist

Relief Kevin Davis, S.C. Upstate

C Jimmy Crooks, Oklahoma

C Evan Russell, Tennessee

1B Jackson Feltner, Morehead St.

1B Steven Moretto, Sacramento St.

2B Taylor Young, Louisiana Tech

2B Mitchell Daly, Texas

2B Mario Camilletti, Central Michigan

3B Yohandy Morales, Miami (Fla.)

3B Luke Gold, Boston College

3B Tyler Locklear, Va. Commonwealth

SS Zach Neto, Campbell

SS Jacob Gonzalez, Mississippi

SS Jordan Sprinkle, U.C. Santa Barbara

OF Nathan Church, U.C. Irvine

OF Gavin Dugas, LSU

OF Tanner Smith, Oregon

OF Connor Denning, Campbell

OF Dylan Phillips, Kansas St.

OF RJ Schreck, Duke

OF Aaron Anderson, Liberty

OF Alan Roden, Creighton