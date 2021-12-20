Undefeated Basketball Tigers Up To No. 16/17 In National Polls

BATON ROUGE – After two more wins last week including a neutral court win in Bossier City over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, the 11-0 LSU Tigers basketball team moved up in both the AP media poll and the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today.

The Tigers moved up four sports in the Ferris Mowers poll as the 32 coaches moved LSU up four spots this week in their poll.

In the AP poll, the 60 voters put LSU up two notches to No. 17.

LSU remains No. 3 in the latest NCAA NET rankings.

LSU will host Lipscomb in the final pre-Christmas contest Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets are on sale at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.

One has to go back to the end of the 2018-29 season to find a time LSU was ranked higher than 16 in either the media or the coaches’ poll.

—

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, Powered by USA Today

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Baylor (32), 10-0, 800, 1

2, Duke, 10-1, 754, 2

3, Purdue, 10-1, 689, 4

t4, Gonzaga, 9-2, 673, 4

t4, Arizona, 11-0, 673, 6

6, UCLA, 9-1, 670, 3

7, Kansas, 9-1, 639, 7

8, Iowa State, 11-0, 501, 11

9, USC, 12-0, 480, 9

10, Michigan St, 9-2, 446, 12

11, Alabama, 9-2, 422, 8

12, Auburn, 10-1, 412, 14

13, Ohio St., 8-2, 400, 15

14, Houston, 10-2, 398, 13

15, Seton Hall, 9-1, 383, 16

16, LSU, 11-0, 254, 20

17, Texas, 8-2, 243, 17

18, Kentucky, 8-2, 217, 21

19, Tennessee, 8-2, 215, 18

20, Xavier, 11-1, 204, 25

21, Colorado St., 10-0, 203, 23

22, Villanova, 7-4, 158, 10

23, Providence, 11-1, 149, NR

24, Wisconsin, 9-2, 129, NR

25, Texas Tech, 8-2, 89, 24

Others Receiving Votes

Arkansas 36; Connecticut 34; Illinois 24; West Virginia 23; Oklahoma 21; Loyola-Chicago 16; Minnesota 15; San Francisco 12; Wake Forest 9; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Brigham Young 2; Michigan 1; Indiana 1.

—

AP Media Poll

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1 Baylor (60), 10-0, 1,524, 1

2 Duke, 10-1, 1,445, 2

3 Purdue, 10-1, 1,360, 3

4 Gonzaga, 9-2, 1,313, 5

5 UCLA, 9-1, 1,294, 4

6 Arizona (1), 11-0, 1,230, 8

7 Kansas, 9-1, 1,210, 7

8 USC, 12-0, 937, 10

9 Iowa State, 11-0, 926, 11

10 Alabama, 9-2, 897, 6

11 Michigan State, 9-2, 822, 12

12 Auburn, 10-1, 782, 13

13 Houston, 10-2, 780, 14

14 Ohio State, 8-2, 744, 15

15 Seton Hall, 9-2, 693, 16

16 Texas, 8-2, 569, 17

17 LSU, 11-0, 542, 19

18 Xavier, 11-1, 469, 22

19 Tennessee, 8-2, 447, 18

20 Kentucky, 8-2, 428, 21

21 Colorado State, 10-0, 328, 23

22 Providence, 11-1, 266, NR

23 Villanova, 7-4, 222, 9

24 Wisconsin, 9-2, 182, NR

25 Texas Tech, 8-2, 86, 25

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1