Three Added to Athletic Development Staff

BATON ROUGE – Three of the nation’s top strength and conditioning coaches – all with backgrounds in Power Five football – have joined Jake Flint’s athletic development staff at LSU.

New additions to the athletic development staff for the LSU Football program include Kyle Seger, Shawn Facione, and Zaviar Gooden. Seger will serve as associate development coach, while Facione and Gooden will be assistant development coaches.

“We have assembled the best high performance staff in the country,” Flint said. “This group will work diligently to provide optimal training that puts equal value in both hard work and scientific based principles.

“This group of coaches will bring great energy, expertise and innovation to our athletic development program. They will demand excellence in all that we do as we help grow our student-athletes in the wholistic approach to development that this staff will provide.”

Seger comes to LSU after spending the 2021 season working with Flint at Notre Dame where they were part of a staff that helped the Irish to an 11-1 record and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl.

Prior to Notre Dame, Seger served as player development coach at Georgia Tech in 2019-20. He spent the 2017-18 seasons at Temple as a strength and conditioning graduate assistant.

A native of Huntingburg, Ind., Seger played defensive end for Ball State from 2012-16. He earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Ball State (2016) and a master’s of education degree from Temple (2019).

Facione most recently spent a year at the University of Florida after serving as assistant strength and conditioning coach at Florida Atlantic. A former collegiate linebacker, Facione has also been part of strength staffs at Tennessee-Martin, Ole Miss and Cincinnati.

Facione graduated from Capital University in 2017 with a degree in exercise science.

Gooden, who spent five years in the NFL as a linebacker, most recently worked at Southern Cal as assistant strength coach. Prior to that, he was the head sports and fitness trainer at CRA-Z Sports Training, a company he founded in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He served as a speed and performance coach at D1 Sports Training in Dallas/Fort Worth in 2018-19. He also volunteered as assistant strength coach at SMU during the summer of 2018.

Gooden played linebacker in the NFL for 5 years (2013-17). Following his college career at Missouri, he was selected in third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.