Tari Eason Named LSWA Player Of Week

LAFAYETTE – LSU’s Tari Eason was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) men’s basketball player of the week as announced by the organization on Monday.

Eason helped LSU remain unbeaten in 11 contests during the 2021-22 season after averaging 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 63 percent from the floor in wins over in-state opponents Northwestern State and Louisiana Tech.

The Los Angeles, Calif., native scored 10 straight points for LSU late in a 66-57 win over Louisiana Tech to take LSU from down one, 55-54, with 5:51 to play to a 64-57 lead with 33 seconds left to play in Bossier City on Saturday. In the run, Eason drained a three-pointer and added a dunk in the final minute as he scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half.

Eason scored 18 points – 13 in the second half – against Northwestern State by going 7-for-9 from the floor and 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.

