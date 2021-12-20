Men’s Tennis Finalizes 2022 Spring Schedule

BATON ROUGE, LA—The LSU men’s tennis team has finalized their 2022 dual season schedule, announced Monday afternoon.

Based on the final ITA Team Rankings on May 26, 2021, the Tigers have 15 top-75 opponents on their schedule.

The Tigers 25-match schedule starts on January 17 with a double-header against Tennessee Tech at the LSU Tennis Complex. LSU will stay at the Complex until January 29 when the Tigers head to Columbia, South Carolina for the ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament.

February begins with a trip down Interstate-10 to take on in-state rival Tulane in New Orleans. LSU sees another double-header on February 13 when Purdue and Nicholls State come to the LSU Tennis Complex. Should the Tigers qualify for the ITA National Team Indoor Tournament, which will take place from February 18 to 21. If the Tigers fail to qualify, South Alabama is slated to come to Baton Rouge.

March kicks off the start of SEC play, a point of emphasis for LSU as they went 4-8 in conference play in the 2020-21 season. The Tigers start off by traveling to Auburn and South Carolina. The following weekend, LSU welcomes Mississippi State that Friday, March 11, then another double-header on Sunday, March 13, versus Ole Miss and in-state foe UNO. The Tigers go back on the road to face Vanderbilt and Alabama, then end the month at home with a match against Tulsa, then another double-header against Tennessee and Alcorn State.

April begins with a visit to Gainesville, FL, to face the No. 1 Florida Gators. That Sunday, the Tigers will head to Athens, GA, to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. April 8, the Tigers welcome Texas A&M to town. LSU will end the season at home with a Friday/Sunday matchup against Kentucky and Arkansas.

The postseason begins on April 20 as the SEC Tournament kicks off in Athens, GA. Should the Tigers be selected to the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season, that will take place on May 6 through 8. The NCAA Super Regionals take place on May 13 and 14. The NCAA Individual Championships, which Ronald Hohmann qualified for last season, takes place on May 23 through 28.

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.