Women's Basketball

LSU Women’s Basketball Climbs to No. 21 in AP Poll

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The LSU Women’s Basketball team was in the AP Poll for the third straight week, climbing up one spots to the No. 21 ranking on Monday.

The Tigers have won eight straight games and are 9-1 on the season, one win away from surpassing all of last year’s win total. LSU is facing Clemson Monday at 4:45 p.m. CT and Texas Tech Tuesday at 2:30 in the West Palm Beach Invitational. Both games can be streamed on FloHoops.

AP Poll – December 20, 2021

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1 South Carolina (11-0) 1 Southeastern Women 725 (29)
2 Stanford (8-2) 3 Pacific 12 Women 678
3 Louisville (10-1) 6 Atlantic Coast Women 643
4 Arizona (10-0) 4 Pacific 12 Women 642
5 North Carolina State (11-2) 2 Atlantic Coast Women 616
6 Maryland (9-3) 9 Big Ten Women 517
7 Tennessee (9-1) 7 Southeastern Women 504
8 Indiana (9-2) 10 Big Ten Women 500
9 Michigan (11-1) 13 Big Ten Women 498
10 Baylor (9-2) 5 Big 12 Women 487
11 Connecticut (6-3) 7 Big East Women 457
12 Texas (8-1) 11 Big 12 Women 435
13 Georgia (10-1) 17 Southeastern Women 381
13 Iowa State (11-1) 12 Big 12 Women 381
15 Iowa (6-2) 14 Big Ten Women 273
16 Duke (9-1) 15 Atlantic Coast Women 270
17 Georgia Tech (9-2) 18 Atlantic Coast Women 225
18 South Florida (8-3) 16 American Athletic Women 219
19 BYU (9-1) 20 West Coast Women 152
20 Notre Dame (10-2) 21 Atlantic Coast Women 137
21 LSU (9-1) 22 Southeastern Women 130
22 Kentucky (7-3) 19 Southeastern Women 127
23 Texas A&M (9-2) 23 Southeastern Women 82
24 Ohio State (8-2) 24 Big Ten Women 68
25 North Carolina (10-0) 25 Atlantic Coast Women 66

Others receiving votes:

Colorado 52, Oklahoma 45, DePaul 43, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Nebraska 30

