LSU Women’s Basketball Climbs to No. 21 in AP Poll
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The LSU Women’s Basketball team was in the AP Poll for the third straight week, climbing up one spots to the No. 21 ranking on Monday.
The Tigers have won eight straight games and are 9-1 on the season, one win away from surpassing all of last year’s win total. LSU is facing Clemson Monday at 4:45 p.m. CT and Texas Tech Tuesday at 2:30 in the West Palm Beach Invitational. Both games can be streamed on FloHoops.
AP Poll – December 20, 2021
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (11-0)
|1
|Southeastern Women
|725 (29)
|2
|Stanford (8-2)
|3
|Pacific 12 Women
|678
|3
|Louisville (10-1)
|6
|Atlantic Coast Women
|643
|4
|Arizona (10-0)
|4
|Pacific 12 Women
|642
|5
|North Carolina State (11-2)
|2
|Atlantic Coast Women
|616
|6
|Maryland (9-3)
|9
|Big Ten Women
|517
|7
|Tennessee (9-1)
|7
|Southeastern Women
|504
|8
|Indiana (9-2)
|10
|Big Ten Women
|500
|9
|Michigan (11-1)
|13
|Big Ten Women
|498
|10
|Baylor (9-2)
|5
|Big 12 Women
|487
|11
|Connecticut (6-3)
|7
|Big East Women
|457
|12
|Texas (8-1)
|11
|Big 12 Women
|435
|13
|Georgia (10-1)
|17
|Southeastern Women
|381
|13
|Iowa State (11-1)
|12
|Big 12 Women
|381
|15
|Iowa (6-2)
|14
|Big Ten Women
|273
|16
|Duke (9-1)
|15
|Atlantic Coast Women
|270
|17
|Georgia Tech (9-2)
|18
|Atlantic Coast Women
|225
|18
|South Florida (8-3)
|16
|American Athletic Women
|219
|19
|BYU (9-1)
|20
|West Coast Women
|152
|20
|Notre Dame (10-2)
|21
|Atlantic Coast Women
|137
|21
|LSU (9-1)
|22
|Southeastern Women
|130
|22
|Kentucky (7-3)
|19
|Southeastern Women
|127
|23
|Texas A&M (9-2)
|23
|Southeastern Women
|82
|24
|Ohio State (8-2)
|24
|Big Ten Women
|68
|25
|North Carolina (10-0)
|25
|Atlantic Coast Women
|66
Others receiving votes:
Colorado 52, Oklahoma 45, DePaul 43, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Nebraska 30