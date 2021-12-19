LSU Golfer Latanna Stone Wins Amateur Event

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior golfer Latanna Stone fired four under par rounds to be the champion of the Dixie Amateur golf title which concluded Sunday at the Palm Aire Country Club’s Cypress Course at Pompano Beach, Florida.

Stone saved her best for Sunday’s final round to go out in 4-under in her first nine holes and posted even par with no bogeys on the back nine to finish with 4-under 67.

For the event, Stone had rounds of 69-69-70-67 to finish 72 holes at 9-under 275 on the par 71 layout. That four-under round proved to be plenty as she finised four clear of Reagan Zibilski at 5-under par 279 (69-72-70-68).

The prestigious amateur event began in 1924 in South Florida and the women’s championship was added in 2002.