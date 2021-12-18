Diving Tigers Close Auburn Diving Invitational With 4 Wins

AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU diving team completed the final day of competition Saturday at the Auburn Diving Invitational with four wins in six events. Juan Celaya-Hernandez, Adrian Abadia, and Zayne Danielewicz competed on platform with Celaya-Hernandez finishing in second place with a final score of 374.50.

Abadia claimed seventh place with a final score of 288.15, while Danielewicz placed eighth with a final score of 248.25.

Throughout the entire week, LSU divers came out on top in four of the six scheduled events. Celaya-Hernandez won two events in the one-meter springboard and three-meter springboard. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant finished in first place on the one meter and Maggie Buckley nabbed her first collegiate win on the 10-meter platform.