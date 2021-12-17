No. 22 LSU Women's Basketball To Take On Bradley Saturday In PMAC

BATON ROUGE – The No. 22 LSU Women’s Basketball team (8-1) will put its seven-game win-streak on the line Saturday at noon CT when it takes on Bradley (3-4) in the PMAC.

New Orleans and LSU were originally scheduled to play on Saturday, but UNO cancelled the game Tuesday morning due to health and safety protocols within its program. By Wednesday afternoon LSU and Bradley had agreed to play. Fan who had tickets for the UNO game can use the same ticket for entry into the game against Bradley.

Saturday’s game will be streamed on the SEC Network + and fans can listen to the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU will leave immediately following Saturday’s game for the West Palm Beach Invitational where it will face Clemson on Monday and Texas Tech on Tuesday. Both games can be streamed on FloHoops.

The Bradley game will be the third game of the week for LSU after having a 10-day break for final exams following its defeat over No. 14 Iowa State on December 2. LSU beat Texas Southern 96-55 on Saturday and then Alcorn State 100-36 on Wednesday to win its seventh game in a row. It’s the first time since 2001 that LSU has put up 95+ in consecutive game. After winning nine games a season ago, LSU is one win away from tying that win total before conference play even begins in the first season of the Coach Kim Mulkey Era.

“We know what lies ahead,” Coach Mulkey said Wednesday after the Alcorn St. game. “We have not arrived. This was our eighth win. Eight wins. We’re getting close to the magical number of 10 and when we get to that, we’re going to celebrate it.”

The Tigers have been ranked in the AP Poll the past two weeks and are having success in the first season with Coach Mulkey. Guard Khayla Pointer has played up to her Preseason All-SEC hype with 17.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Guard Alexis Morris has also stood out in the backcourt, averaging 13.6 pointer per game and scoring double digits in all eight games she has played in since being ruled eligible by the NCAA prior to the FGCU game after transferring from Texas A&M.

LSU is shooting the ball amongst the best teams in the country, helping the Tigers put up 78.2 points per game. The Tigers’ 48.2-percent from the field ranks No. 5 in the NCAA and No. 1 in the SEC while their 38.2-percent from three ranks No. 16 in the NCAA and No. 2 in the SEC.

Bradley is coming out of final exams and has not played a game in 12 days. The Braves enter Baton Rouge having lost four in a row, all road games, after starting the season 3-0 at home. Guard Gabi Haack is the on-court leader for the Braves who is in her fifth season. Throughout her career she has become the only active player in the NCAA to reach 300 career 3-pointers (309), 300 career free throws (365) and 750 career rebounds (751). She is averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Bradley is coached by Andrea Gorski who is in her sixth year leading the program. She coached the Braved to their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance last season after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Bradley lost three starters from last year’s team.