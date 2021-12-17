Gymnastics Ranked Fifth in Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics team is ranked No. 5 in the WCGA preseason poll, the organization announced Friday.

The Tigers totaled 2,179 points and a first-place vote. Michigan, the defending NCAA champions, topped the poll with 2,405 points and 37 first-place votes. SEC foe Florida is ranked just behind in second place followed by Oklahoma and Utah.

LSU heads into the 2022 season ranked in the top-five of the preseason poll for the ninth-straight season. The ranking also marks the 25th consecutive season in the top-25 for the program.

LSU will face off against eight teams ranked in the top 25 this season. Florida (2), Utah (4) and Alabama (6) all are in the top 10 and SEC foes Arkansas (11), Kentucky (13), Auburn (14), Georgia (15) and Missouri (16) all own spots in the top 20.

The Tigers host one of the most exciting home schedules in all of NCAA Gymnastics with every team ranked in the top 30. LSU has already set a record for season tickets with more than 7,100 already sold. A limited number of season tickets are still available for 2022. Single-meet tickets as well as a mobile flex pass for all six meets are also available.

The team kicks off the season against West Virginia on Jan. 7 inside the Maravich Center. Introductions begin at 5:45 p.m. and the meet will be televised on the SEC Network.

2021-22 Preseason Coaches’ Poll

December 17, 2021

Rank, Team, Points(First-Place Votes)

1: Michigan (2405 points) (37 first place votes)

2: Florida (2319 points) (16 first place votes)

3: Oklahoma (2317 points) (6 first place votes)

4: Utah (2306 points) (8 first place votes)

5: LSU (2179 points) (1 first place votes)

6: Alabama (2027 points)

7: California (2020 points) (1 first place votes)

8: UCLA (1887 points)

9: Minnesota (1803 points)

10: Denver (1763 points)

11: Arkansas (1700 points)

12: Arizona State (1666 points)

13: Kentucky (1571 points)

14: Auburn (1460 points)

15: Georgia (1384 points)

16: Missouri (1334 points)

17: Oregon State (1316 points)

18: Iowa (1308 points)

19: BYU (1208 points)

20: Iowa State (1005 points)

21: North Carolina State (981 points)

22: Ohio State (957 points)

23: Illinois (919 points)

24: Boise State (908 points)

25: Southern Utah (864 points)