Four LSU Football Players Earn Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Four LSU football players, including All-America linebacker Damone Clark, received their college degree on Friday as LSU held its Fall Commencement on campus.

Clark, who led the SEC and ranked No. 2 in the nation in tackles with 135, graduated with a degree in sports administration.

Other football graduates for the Tigers include starting center Liam Shanahan, who earned a master’s degree in business administration, defensive back Lloyd Cole (finance) and placekicker Preston Stafford (finance).

Shanahan earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Harvard University in the spring of 2020. He’s started 22 straight games for the Tigers since transferring from Harvard.