Cummins, Stewart, Thymes Become LSU Graduates

BATON ROUGE, La. – Morgan Cummins, Savannah Stewart and Aikya Thymes are LSU graduates.

Cummins will receive her bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. She will return and compete in the spring coming off a season where she started 41 of 46 games at the backstop position and tallied 18 hits, including five home runs.

Stewart will receive her bachelor’s degree in Sports Administration. In 2019, Stewart was an AVCA All-South Region selection and earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team after accumulating a .362 batting average, 38 hits, and eight RBI in 44 games. She will be returning for the 2022 season.

Thymes will receive her degree in Leadership and Human Resource Development. Thymes – a 2021 SEC Career Tour recipient, played five years with LSU where she scored 43 runs and successfully stole 19 bases on 22 attempts.

