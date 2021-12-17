Basketball's Parker Edwards Receives Undergraduate Degree

BATON ROUGE – Junior walk-on Parker Edwards from the LSU men’s basketball team walked across the stage of the Pete Maravich to receive his diploma early Friday morning prior to practice and the team’s leaving for Saturday’s game with Louisiana Tech in Bossier City.

Edwards last month was selected by restaurant owner and former LSU basketball walk-on Brandon Landry and his national restaurant chain Walk-Ons for a NIL deal picking up Edwards’ remaining expenses for his undergraduate and upcoming graduate school work. Edwards received his undergraduate degree in marketing.

The ceremony for the E. J. Ourso College of Business was one of several throughout the commencement day on the LSU campus.

Edwards has been with the Tigers for three seasons, having competed for the team in 2020-21 and this current season (2021-22) after transferring from Southeastern. He has earned multiple Academic SEC Honor Roll citations in his time in Baton Rouge.