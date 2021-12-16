Single-Meet Tickets Now On Sale

BATON ROUGE – As the record for LSU Gymnastics season tickets continues to be set, single-meet tickets are now on sale for 2022.

“We could not be happier about the number of season ticket holders in 2022 and the enthusiasm of our fan base,” head coach Jay Clark said. “It is really exciting to break a record, but we know that is only part of the fan base that come into the PMAC on Friday nights. Our goal is to sell out every single meet and average more than 12,000 fans.”

General admission tickets are on sale for all six home meets. Reserved tickets are sold out through the record number of season tickets sold. Season tickets are still available for $36 for adults and $18 for youth in the 300 level of the arena.

Mobile season flex passes, which changes seat locations for each meet, are available for $45 for adults and $20 for youth. Tickets will be emailed 24-48 hours prior to each meet and at least two meets will be assigned in the 200 level.

Discounted tickets for groups of 15 or more are also available by calling the ticket sales and services staff at 225-578-0100.

LSU hosts one of the top home schedules in the country this season. The schedule begins on Jan. 7 against Big 12 foe West Virginia. The Tigers conclude January on the 21st against Arkansas. In February, LSU will host Auburn and Olympic Gold Medal winner Suni Lee followed by Alabama, the defending SEC Champions, on the 18th. The home slate concludes with Kentucky on March 4 and Utah, the defending Pac 12 champions, on March 11.