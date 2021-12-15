BATON ROUGE – The Will Wade Show on the LSU Sports Radio Network and live from TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge, returns to its weekly run tonight (Wednesday) at 7 p.m.

The show will be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network including Guaranty Media flagship station Eagle 98.1 FM in BR.

Coach Will Wade of the 10-0 nationally-ranked LSU Tigers will be joined by the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair for the free-flowing discussion of LSU Basketball, taking questions from the LSU Mobile App and on Twitter @LSURadio.

The show will continue weekly returning to Monday next week (Dec. 20) and will air on Mondays throughout the season except on weeks the team plays on Tuesdays when the show will air on Wednesday night.

The remaining schedule of show dates:

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022