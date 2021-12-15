BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a report by correspondent Paul Boron on the induction of All-America defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Boron later provides a story on the effects of the new NIL policies upon college athletics.

The show also includes Episode 3 of “The Reboot” baseball documentary, as pitching coach Jason Kelly implements his system, and Tiger Tracks concludes with a look at how LSU is taking measures to protect Louisiana’s coast.