Rick Bishop To Coach in FINA World Swimming Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head swimming coach Rick Bishop is set to coach in the 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi as an assistant on the Hong Kong staff. The event is scheduled to begin Dec. 16 and conclude on Dec. 21.

Bishop said he wants these moments in his early stages as the Tigers’ head coach to show LSU can compete at the highest level, collegiately and internationally.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to coach at the World Championships next week in Abu Dhabi,” Bishop said. “We constantly talk to our LSU swimmers and divers about achieving at the highest levels in both NCAA competition and international competition.”

LSU has shown its international prowess early on in Bishop’s tenure by sending three athletes to the summer games in Tokyo. Brooks Curry, LSU’s first Olympic gold medalist for the swimming program, competed for the United States, while Juan Celaya-Hernandez and Anne Tuxen dove for their native countries of Mexico and Norway. Bishop joined them, serving as the head coach for the Hong Kong national team.

“Brooks Curry, Juan Celaya-Hernandez, Anne Tuxen and I had the opportunity to live the dream and be a part of the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Bishop said. “Going to the World Championship representing LSU and working with Hong Kong reinforces to our team and future team members that we at LSU compete on the biggest stages. Geaux Tigers!”

Bishop, who nabbed his first win as an LSU Tiger on Oct. 9 against Grand Canyon, will reunite with Siobhan Haughey, a double silver medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Bishop served as her primary coach throughout his tenure at the University of Michigan. During the most recent summer games, she placed second in the 100-meter free and 200 meter-free with respective times of 52.27 and 1:53.92.

Another swimmer Bishop will be familiar with inside the Etihad Arena is Maggie MacNeil, who was also under his tutelage during his time at Michigan. MacNeil participated in the 2020 Olympics and finished with three medals to her name. She won the gold in the 100-meter fly with a time of 55.59. MacNeil served as a leg for the silver-winning 4×100-meter free relay team and bronze-winning relay team for the 4×100-meter medley.

After finishing up his duties in Abu Dhabi, Bishop and the LSU swimming team will begin to prepare for their next meet against Florida State on Jan. 15.