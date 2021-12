BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team has scheduled a game against Bradley in the PMAC Saturday at noon CT.

This game will replace the game that was cancelled against New Orleans due to health and safety protocols within the UNO program. Bradley will enter Saturday with a 3-4 record.

The Tigers are in action tonight at 6 p.m. as they host Alcorn State on the SEC Network.

Check back later for more information.