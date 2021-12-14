UNO Cancels Saturday’s Women’s Basketball Game At LSU

BATON ROUGE – The LSU vs. New Orleans women’s basketball game that was scheduled for Saturday in the PMAC has been cancelled because of health and safety protocols within the UNO program. The game will not be rescheduled and will not impact either team’s record.

This is the third game UNO has been forced to cancel because of its health and safety protocols.

Fans who have purchased single game tickets or the pregame appetizers for Saturday’s game will be refunded.

LSU will be in action on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT when it hosts Alcorn State on the SEC Network. The Tigers will play two games at the West Palm Beach Invitational early next week against Texas Tech and Clemson.