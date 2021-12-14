LSU Diving To Compete at Auburn Diving Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU diving team is set to travel to Auburn, Ala., and compete in the Auburn Diving Invitational inside the Jame E. Martin Aquatic Center. The event will consist of four days starting on Wednesday, Dec. 15 with the Women’s one-meter springboard preliminaries occurring first, followed by the finals.

The competition is set to begin at noon CT on Wednesday. The remaining days of competition from Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 are set to begin at 11:00 a.m. CT.

“We’re excited to travel to the Auburn Diving Invitational,” head diving coach Doug Shaffer said. “Coming right off finals, this event jump starts our campaign toward the Championship season. Due to the nature of the event, we will get multiple competitive opportunities which are very beneficial for experience and serve as a yardstick moving forward.”

LAST TIME OUT

At the women’s only meet against Tulane, ​​Gutierrez Lavenant swept the springboard events, claiming first place on the three-meter with a score of 335.10 and first place on the one-meter with a score of 309.75.

Buckley finished the day with two personal bests on the one-meter and three-meter, placing second on the one-meter with a score of 301.13 and three-meter with a score of 319.73.

For the men, this will be the first chance to compete since the Texas Diving Invitational, where Juan Celaya-Hernandez claimed first place on the one-meter springboard with a score of 414.45. He would qualify for the three-meter springboard final, but was scratched to return home and accept the Nuevo León Sportsman of the Year award.

Freshman Adrian Abadia finished the Texas Diving Invitational with a fifth-place finish on the one-meter springboard, scoring a 383.20.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Wednesday, December 15

Women’s One-Meter Prelims

Women’s One-Meter Final

Thursday, December 16

Men’s One-Meter (Prelims and Final)

Women’s Three-Meter (Prelims and Final)

Friday, December 17

Men’s Three Meter (Prelims and Final)

Women’s Platform (Final ONLY)

Saturday, December 18

Men’s Platform (Final ONLY)

LIVE STATS

Diving results can be found at divemeets.com.