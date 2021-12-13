LSU Women’s Basketball Climbs To No. 22 in the AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team climbed the AP Poll two spots to No. 22 in Monday’s ranking.

The Tigers (7-1) have won six games in a row and are in the AP Poll for the second consecutive week after being ranked No. 24 last week. The Tigers had a light schedule last week with Final Exams taking place and won their lone game of the week on Sunday against Texas Southern, 96-55.

LSU has shown significant improvement shooting the ball this season and ranks among the top teams in America when it comes to shooting percentage. The Tigers are shooting the ball 46.7-percent from the field to rank No. 21 in the country and their 38.4-percent from three-point range is the 14th highest in the NCAA and the second highest in the SEC.

Leading the scoring efforts for LSU has been the backcourt duo of Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris. Pointer’s 17.5 points per game is the fourth best in the conference and she has scored double-digits in each of the past five games. Morris has been key to LSU’s success as well, becoming eligible to play prior to the Florida Gulf Coast game and recording double-digits in each of her first seven games playing for the Tigers. She is averaging 13.6 points per game.

During LSU’s lone game of the week against Texas Southern head coach Kim Mulkey saw all13 players that played score the ball. Pointer and Morris scored 13 and 11, respectively, but Faustine Aifuwa led the Tigers with 14 points. Ryann Payne had eight points and she finished with a career-high seven assists while recording no turnovers. Everybody that saw the court in the 96-55 win played at least 11 minutes, providing some rest for the rotation players and allowing some younger players to get great live action experience.

LSU is scheduled to host Alcorn State Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network and then New Orleans on Saturday at noon before heading to Florida for two games. LSU will take on Clemson and Texas Tech early next week at the West Palm Beach Invitational.

AP Women’s Basketball Poll – December 13, 2021

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 South Carolina (10-0) 1 Southeastern Women 750 (30) 2 North Carolina State (10-1) 2 Atlantic Coast Women 720 3 Stanford (6-2) 4 Pacific 12 Women 651 4 Arizona (9-0) 6 Pacific 12 Women 634 5 Baylor (9-1) 5 Big 12 Women 620 6 Louisville (8-1) 7 Atlantic Coast Women 594 7 Connecticut (6-2) 3 Big East Women 556 7 Tennessee (9-0) 9 Southeastern Women 556 9 Maryland (9-3) 8 Big Ten Women 518 10 Indiana (8-2) 10 Big Ten Women 515 11 Texas (7-1) 11 Big 12 Women 464 12 Iowa State (10-1) 15 Big 12 Women 402 13 Michigan (10-1) 13 Big Ten Women 400 14 Iowa (5-2) 12 Big Ten Women 316 15 Duke (8-0) 19 Atlantic Coast Women 294 16 South Florida (6-3) 17 American Athletic Women 254 17 Georgia (8-1) 21 Southeastern Women 195 18 Georgia Tech (8-2) Atlantic Coast Women 184 19 Kentucky (6-3) 14 Southeastern Women 170 20 BYU (8-1) 16 West Coast Women 158 21 Notre Dame (9-2) 22 Atlantic Coast Women 146 22 LSU (7-1) 24 Southeastern Women 123 23 Texas A&M (9-2) 18 Southeastern Women 115 24 Ohio State (7-2) 20 Big Ten Women 89 25 North Carolina (9-0) Atlantic Coast Women 64

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma 63, Colorado 63, Florida Gulf Coast 52, DePaul 30, Nebraska 27, Oregon 13, Washington State 8, Oregon State 3, UCLA 2, West Virginia 1