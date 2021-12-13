LSU Moves Up to 19th in AP; 20th in Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers moved up six spots in the Associated Press media poll to 19 in the Dec. 13 poll announced on Monday.

LSU moved up four spots in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports to No. 20.

LSU is now ranked for the second week in a row as the Tigers are 9-0 to start the season, the first time the Tigers have opened with nine victories since the 1999-2000 season.

LSU plays Northwestern State Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net.

AP Top 25

Dec. 13, 2021

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points

1, Baylor (61), 9-0, 1,525

2, Duke, 7-1, 1,429

3, Purdue, 9-1, 1,319

4, UCLA, 9-1, 1,312

5, Gonzaga, 8-2, 1,291

6, Alabama, 8-1, 1,202

7, Kansas, 8-1, 1,181

8, Arizona, 9-0, 1,172

9, Villanova, 7-3, 924

10, Southern California, 10-0, 810

11, Iowa State, 10-0, 798

12, Michigan State, 9-2, 707

13, Auburn, 8-1, 693

14, Houston, 8-2, 683

15, Ohio State, 8-2, 656

16, Seton Hall, 9-1, 635

17, Texas, 6-2, 583

18, Tennessee, 7-2, 390

19, LSU, 9-0, 376

20, Connecticut, 9-2, 360

21, Kentucky, 7-2, 345

22, Xavier, 9-1, 301

23, Colorado State, 10-0, 251

24, Arkansas, 9-1, 241

25, Texas Tech, 7-1, 164

Others Receiving Votes:

Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.

—

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Dec. 13, 2021

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Baylor (30), 9-0, 797, 2

2, Duke (1), 7-1, 747, 3

3, UCLA, 9-1, 679, 4

4, Purdue, 9-1, 663, 1

4, Gonzaga, 8-2, 663, 5

6, Arizona, 9-0, 658, 8

7, Kansas, 8-1, 613, 7

8, Alabama (1), 8-1, 612, 9

9, Southern California, 10-0, 443, 15

10, Villanova, 7-3, 415, 6

11, Iowa State, 10-0, 398, 19

12, Michigan St, 9-2, 376, 20

13, Houston, 8-2, 369, 13

14, Auburn, 8-1, 345, 21

15, Ohio St., 8-2, 338, 22

16, Seton Hall, 9-1, 337, 25

17, Texas, 6-2, 255, 11

18, Tennessee, 7-2, 250, 14

19, Arkansas, 9-1, 203, 10

20, LSU, 9-0, 184, 24

21, Kentucky, 7-2, 182, 12

22, Connecticut, 9-2, 181, 18

23, Colorado St., 10-0, 153, NR

24, Texas Tech, 7-1, 123, NR

25, Xavier, 9-1, 117, NR

Others Receiving Votes:

Wisconsin 110; Providence 41; San Francisco 36; North Carolina 31; Florida 17; Oklahoma 13; St. Bonaventure 11; Loyola-Chicago 10; Brigham Young 9; Minnesota 7; Illinois 6; West Virginia 5; Saint Mary’s 2; Weber St. 1.