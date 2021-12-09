BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Athletics invites all Fall 2021 LSU degree candidates to commemorate the earning of their diplomas by taking celebratory photos this month in Tiger Stadium.

On commencement day, Friday, December 17, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., LSU will hold a free event for degree candidates, who are welcome to take photos in the stadium using their own cameras or devices. LSU will not provide photographers for the event.

Degree candidates received an email from LSU Athletics on Thursday, Dec. 9, with information on how to make reservations for the commencement day event.

The photos may be taken on the field near the North end zone, and one photo is allowed per degree candidate. Degree candidates and their families may enter Tiger Stadium on December 17 through the Media Gate located at the Northwest corner of the stadium.

Private Photo Sessions

In addition, degree candidates have the option this month to purchase a one-hour private photo session in Tiger Stadium. The sessions are by appointment only and may be scheduled at LSUsports.net/graduationphotos. The price is $200 per session, and groups are limited to 15 people per session.

Appointments for the private sessions will be available every 30 minutes from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on December 13, 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20; and from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on December 16.

Degree candidates may use their own cameras or devices for the private sessions, or they may employ their own photographers. LSU will not provide photographers for the private sessions.

Photos may be taken in the locker room chute, on the field in the North end zone area, and in the Skyline Club on the South end of the stadium.

For more information on Tiger Stadium photo opportunities for Fall 2021 degree candidates, please contact the LSU Athletics Guest Services hotline at (225) 578-4085.