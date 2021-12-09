Jake Flint Named Director of Athletic Development

BATON ROUGE – Jake Flint, a longtime member of Brian Kelly’s staff at Notre Dame and Cincinnati, has been named LSU’s Director of Athletic Development, Kelly announced on Thursday.

“Jake Flint’s passion is helping student-athletes reach their full potential, and I know that is exactly what he will do for us at LSU,” Kelly said. “He understands every component of student-athlete development and the preparation required to compete at a championship level. He has been an invaluable member of my staff for many years, and I am certain he is ready to take our strength and conditioning program to the next level.”

Flint spent 12 years at Notre Dame on the strength and conditioning staff, serving as co-director since 2017. In his 12 years with the Irish, Notre Dame won 10 or more games seven times and appeared in 11 bowl games. Notre Dame played in the BCS National Championship Game during the 2012 season and made College Football Playoff appearances twice in 2018 and 2020.

“I am excited to continue my career with Coach Kelly as the Director of Athletic Development at LSU,” Flint said. “The opportunity to train student-athletes at the highest level at LSU and to compete in the SEC is something that I have worked towards my entire career.

“We will train our student-athletes at an elite level understanding the standard of excellence that is expected when the Tigers take the field. My family and I are excited to be part of the LSU Tiger family.”

Since arriving at Notre Dame in 2010, Flint trained 57 players who went on to be selected in the NFL Draft, including nine first rounders. Eleven of the 57 draft picks were offensive linemen and another seven were tight ends. Since first joining Kelly’s staff at Central Michigan, Flint has helped Kelly’s teams win 155 games, while producing 66 NFL Draft. Picks.

Flint is a registered strength and conditioning coach by the CSCCA and certified by USAW as a level one sports performance coach.

Prior to joining Notre Dame’s staff in January 2010, Flint was a member of the strength and conditioning staff at the University of Cincinnati from 2007-09. While at Cincinnati, Flint helped the Bearcats to a 33-6 record, while winning back-to-back BIG EAST championships in 2008 and 2009.

Flint played for Kelly at Central Michigan University as a walk-on and was rewarded for his dedication to the football program with a scholarship in his last season in 2005.

Following his senior season, Flint worked as a staff assistant, serving primarily in the weight room while also assisting with the development of the running backs in the 2006 Mid-American Conference championship season.

Flint competed in the 85-kilogram weight class of USA weightlifting and is a national level lifter.

A native of Shepherd, Michigan, Flint was a four-sport letter-winner at Shepherd High School and was twice named an all-league running back. He graduated with honors from Central Michigan University in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Flint is married to the former Katie Schafer and they have five daughters and one son.