Alexander, Garcia Receive LSWA Accolades

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU soccer players Tinaya Alexander and Alesia Garcia were recognized by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Thursday afternoon as the were named to the LSWA First Team; Garcia was also named the Newcomer of the Year.

Alexander adds this to the list of honors she’s racked up this season that included All-SEC First Team and United Soccer Coaches all-region honors. Alexander’s 2021 season included team highs in goals (9), assists (6) and points (24) for the Tigers. The 24 points tallied were a career high for the redshirt senior from Reading, Berkshire, England.

Garcia, a transfer from the University of New Mexico, came in and made an impact right away for the Tigers. She finished the season second on the team in goals scored (6), assists (4) and points (16). Garcia was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week on September 8 after her two goal, one assist week when LSU picked up wins against Arizona and No. 21 Arizona State. Garcia also registered a hat trick in LSU’s win over Sam Houston on August 22.

A full list of honorees can be viewed below.

Directly support LSU Soccer by contributing to the Soccer Excellence Fund today!

2021 LSWA All-Louisiana Soccer Team

Individual Awards

Player of the Year: Olivia Draguicevich, Northwestern State

Freshman of the Year: Martina Terra Garcia, Louisiana Christian

Newcomer of the Year: Alesia Garcia, LSU

Coach of the Year: Carla Tejas, Louisiana Christian

First Team

Tinaya Alexander, LSU – Forward, RS Senior, Reading, Berkshire, England

Karleen Bedre, UL-Lafayette – MF, Jr., Norco, Calif.

Stephanie Doran – Louisiana Christian, MF/D, Sr., Colton, Calif.

Olivia Draguicevich, Northwestern State – Forward, Junior, Pflugerville, Texas

Alesia Garcia, LSU – Forward, Senior, Aurora, Colorado

Nicole Henry, Northwestern State – Defender, Senior, Tomball, Texas

Courtney Marten, ULM – F, Jr., Collinsville, Illinois

Kailey Pena, Grambling State – Senior, Albuquerque, N.M.

Martina Terra Garcia – Louisiana Christian, F/MF, Fr., San Jacinto, Canelones, Uruguay

Theoni Zerva, ULM – MF, Sr., Kalamata, Messinia, Greece

Acelya Aydogmus, Northwestern State – Goalkeeper, Senior, Cape Coral, Florida