BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a report by correspondent Paul Boron on the hiring of Brian Kelly as the 34th head football coach in LSU history.

Boron later provides a story on the Tigers’ Texas Bowl bid, featuring comments from interim head coach Brad Davis.

The show also includes Episode 2 of “The Reboot” baseball documentary, as first-year coach Jay Johnson installs his offensive system, and Tiger Tracks concludes with a look at the renovations planned for the historic Huey P. Long Field House on the LSU campus.