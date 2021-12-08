Gutierrez Lavenant, Buckley Earn Weekly SEC Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU divers Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant and Maggie Buckley both earned an SEC weekly honor, the league office announced Tuesday.

Gutierrez Lavenant was named the SEC Female Diver of the Week and Buckley was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

“I am so proud of Montse(rrat) and Maggie for receiving these SEC honors,” head diving coach Doug Shaffer said. “Their determination and hard work is undeniable. They have been training hard, and it is paying off with results. It obviously bodes well looking forward.”

This is the sixth time this season an LSU diver has earned an honor doled out by the Southeastern Conference.

Gutierrez Lavenant, a sophomore from Tijuana, Mexico, earned an SEC accolade for the second time this season. In the meet against Tulane, she finished the day sweeping the springboard events. On the one-meter, she claimed first place with a score of 309.75. On the three-meter, she reeled in another first-place finish with a score of 335.10.

Buckley, a freshman from Colorado Springs, Colorado, earned the honor of Freshman of the Week for the first time in her premiere season wearing the purple and gold. At the meet against Tulane, she had two runner-up finishes on the one-meter and three-meter. On the one-meter, she earned a score of 301.13 and on the three-meter, she earned a score of 319.73.