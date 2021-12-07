December L'Auberge Tipoff Luncheon This Thursday

BATON ROUGE – Coach Will Wade will host the December edition of his popular Tipoff Club event at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge this Thursday, Dec. 9.

The luncheon will take place again in the Bon Temps Buffet which will be open for the once-a-month events through basketball season. The programs returned in November after a year’s absence.

The nationally-ranked Tigers are 8-0 on the season. LSU cracked the national rankings this week in the two major polls – No. 24 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches’ Poll powered by USA Today Sports and No. 25 in the AP media poll. LSU as of Tuesday afternoon sits at No. 2 in the NCAA NET rankings.

LSU play Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta in the Holiday Hoopsgiving games against Georgia Tech (5 p.m. CT, ESPN2) and returns home Tuesday at 6 p.m. to take on Northwestern State.

Single game tickets and mini-plans are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.

The luncheons have a new and different format this season with digital writer and “Boot Up” podcast host Cody Worsham firing questions at Coach Wade in an informal setting and also taking questions from the audience.

The buffet is $18.95 per person and will include salads, boiled shrimp, gumbo, Louisiana items, Italian specialties, southern dishes, fried chicken, bar-b-que and of course, desserts.

The buffet (open to those age 21 and older) is available at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at 12:15 p.m. The Bon Temps Buffet is located on the ground floor of the hotel in the casino area.

To get to the L’Auberge Hotel and Casino Baton Rouge from the LSU area, follow LA-30N/Nicholson Drive. Turn onto L’Auberge Crossing Drive and follow the signs to L’Auberge Baton Rouge.

The other dates for the luncheon this season (all on Thursday): January 6, February 3 and March 3.

