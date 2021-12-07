Clark Earns First Team All-SEC Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Damone Clark, the Southeastern Conference leader in tackles in 2021 with 135, has been named first team All-SEC in a vote of the league’s head coaches, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Clark, a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week and a finalist for the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, is joined on the all-conference team by offensive guard Ed Ingram and placekicker Cade York, who were both second team selections.

A Baton Rouge native who prepped at Southern Lab, Clark had a breakout season for the Tigers, leading the LSU defense in nearly every statistical category. In addition to his 135 tackles, Clark recorded team highs in tackles for loss (15.5), sacks (5.5), turnovers created (4), and forced fumbles (2).

Clark’s 15.5 tackles for loss are the most by an LSU player since 2012 when Kevin Minter recorded 15. It also ranks as the second-highest total in LSU history for a linebacker, trailing only Michael Brooks, who had 16 in 1985.

He added an interception and a fumble recovery to go along with three pass breakups and a pair of quarterback hurries for one of the most complete seasons for a linebacker in school history.

York, a second team All-America as a sophomore in 2020, connected on 15-of-18 field goals in 2021 including a Tiger Stadium record 56-yarder in the win over McNeese. He went 5-of-7 on field goals of at least 50 yards during the regular season, including a 50-yarder in the win over No. 14 Texas A&M.

York, who holds the school record for most 50-yard field goals in a career with 15, extended his LSU record streak of consecutive PATs to 118 during the season going 39-of-39.

It’s the third straight year York has appeared on the All-SEC team. York earned second team All-SEC honors and Freshman All-SEC honors in 2019, followed by first team recognition in 2020.

Ingram, a three-year starter at guard for the Tigers, appeared in 11 games in 2021 and helped pave the way for 1,000-yard rusher Ty Davis-Price. Ingram graduated in May with a degree in sports administration.

The SEC individual award winners will be announced on Wednesday followed by the Freshman All-SEC team on Thursday.