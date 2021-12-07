Boot Up Podcast: Tari Eason Exclusive Interview

Tari Eason joins Boot Up: The LSU Basketball Podcast for an exclusive interview to break down his game, why he transferred to LSU, how meditation and positive affirmations keep him locked in mentally, and why he thinks the moon landing was faked (45:33).

Before that, Cody and Harrison break down LSU’s last three wins in their 8-0 start, discuss their No. 2 place in the first NET rankings of the season and a debut in the Top 25, the defensive dominance – both team and individual – and the offense that Will Wade says needs a “hell of a reset” during LSU’s 10-day break from competition.