Bannister, DeBerg, CianCiulli Named to 2021 AVCA All-Region Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Three Tigers earned AVCA All-Region honors as right side Taylor Bannister and outside hitter Kylie DeBerg were named to the 2021 AVCA South All-Region Team and libero Raigen Cianciulli was tabbed 2021 AVCA South All-Region Honorable Mention Tuesday morning.

Bannister is listed to the AVCA All-Region team for the fifth time in her career, mirroring her five All-SEC selections after last week’s announcement. Bannister finished the season with 3.12 kills per set, 262 total kills, and a .239 hitting percentage, while also tallying 25 aces and 63 total blocks. Bannister became the program’s all-time leader in kills and has 1,902 career kills – a mark that ranks No. 7 all-time in the SEC. Bannister finishes her career with 131 matches played (No. 7 all-time) and averaged 3.80 kills per set ranking No. 2 all-time in program history.

DeBerg was named AVCA All-Region for the fourth time in her career with the other three selections coming as a student-athlete at Missouri. This season, DeBerg led the Tigers with 397 total kills, 3.71 kills per set, and 39 total aces. DeBerg’s 3.71 kills per set ranks No. 6 in the SEC and is tied at No. 9 with Detra Brown (1986) in the LSU single season record book. The graduate transfer also ranks No. 4 in the SEC with 4.36 points per set.

Cianciulli has been selected AVCA South All-Region Honorable Mention for the second consecutive year and three times total in her career. After earning the distinction in 2017, Cianciulli received the laurel in 2020 where she became LSU’ all-time leader in career digs. This year, the Spring, Texas native became the SEC’s all-time leader in career digs with 2,260. Cianciulli compiled 498 digs this season to lead the SEC and ranks No. 10 in the single season record book. Cianciulli now has three marks in the single season record book in total digs including 542 in 2018 (No. 2) and 499 in 2017 (No. 9). She won SEC Defensive Player of the week three times this season and had 11 matches with 20 or more digs, including a five-match streak that was capped by a 34-dig performance at Mississippi State (Oct. 2).

