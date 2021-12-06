LSU Basketball Ranked No. 24 In Coaches Poll; 25 In AP Media Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team and its undefeated 8-0 start has allowed it to crack the top 25 in both the Associated Press media poll and the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

The Tigers are ranked 24 by the 32 members of the coaches’ poll and No. 25 by the 61 members voting on the media poll.

All of this happening on the same day the NCAA released its first official NET rankings which, while very flexible in December, has the 8-0 Tigers at No. 2 in the rankings. CBS Sports Top 25 also had LSU at No. 24 and Jon Rothstein has LSU at No. 25 in his weekly rankings.

LSU has now been ranked 216 times in the AP Poll since the first time the Tigers cracked the poll on Dec. 16, 1952. The Tigers of Coach Will Wade have been ranked 14 times in his tenure at LSU in the media poll.

In the last two polls, LSU has gone from 36 votes to 66 votes last week (No. 28) to 135 points for the 25th spot. LSU is 45 points ahead of Colorado State in 26th position.

Purdue is the unanimous media choice in the AP poll for No. 1 with SEC teams listed as follows: Alabama (9), Kentucky (10), Arkansas (12), Tennessee (13), Auburn (18), Florida (20) and LSU (25).

The coaches’ poll has put LSU in for the 199th time since LSU’s poll debut on Dec. 9, 1952 when it was the United Press International coaches’ poll. LSU was last ranked in this poll at No. 18 in the 14th poll of the 2019-20 season.

LSU travels to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech on Saturday as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving games at State Farm Arena. The game is set for 5 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2 and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

AP Top 25

Dec. 6, 2021

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points

1, Purdue (61), 8-0, 1,525

2, Baylor, 8-0, 1,421

3, Duke, 7-1, 1,390

4, UCLA, 8-1, 1,293

5, Gonzaga, 7-2, 1,240

6, Villanova, 6-2, 1,175

7, Texas, 6-1, 1,101

8, Kansas, 6-1, 1,068

9, Alabama, 7-1, 1,029

10, Kentucky, 6-1, 972

11, Arizona, 7-0, 919

12, Arkansas, 8-0, 905

13, Tennessee, 6-1, 762

14, Houston, 7-1, 686

15, Connecticut, 8-1, 527

16, USC, 8-0, 510

17, Iowa State, 8-0, 499

18, Auburn, 7-1, 419

19, Michigan State, 7-2, 405

20, Florida, 6-1, 386

21, Ohio State, 6-2, 370

22, Wisconsin, 7-1, 338

23, Seton Hall, 7-1, 177

24, BYU, 7-1, 157

25, LSU, 8-0, 135

Others receiving votes: Colorado St. 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.

—

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Dec. 6, 2021

Rank, Team, Record, Points, Previous

1, Purdue (29), 8-0, 797, 2

2, Baylor (3), 8-0, 751, 4

3, Duke, 7-1, 703, 1

4, UCLA, 8-1, 648, 5

5, Gonzaga, 7-2, 636, 3

6, Villanova, 6-2, 588, 6

7, Kansas, 6-1, 582, 7

8, Arizona, 7-0, 545, 11

9, Alabama, 7-1, 500, 16

10, Arkansas, 8-0, 498, 9

11, Texas, 6-1, 492, 8

12, Kentucky, 6-1, 486, 10

13, Houston, 7-1, 352, 14

14, Tennessee, 6-1, 328, 15

15, USC, 8-0, 315, 18

16, Florida, 6-1, 261, 12

17, Wisconsin, 7-1, 248, 21

18, Connecticut, 8-1, 245, 17

19, Iowa State, 8-0, 234, 23

20, Michigan St, 7-2, 204, 22

21, Auburn, 7-1, 199, 20

22, Ohio St., 6-2, 158, NR

23, Brigham Young, 7-1, 121, 13

24, LSU, 8-0, 94, NR

25, Seton Hall, 7-1, 84, NR

Others Receiving Votes:

Colorado St. 79; Illinois 41; St. Bonaventure 34; Texas Tech 29; Xavier 24; San Francisco 21; Michigan 18; Memphis 15; Providence 13; Iowa 13; North Carolina 12; Indiana 10; Oklahoma 7; Minnesota 7; Weber St. 3; Wake Forest 2; Wyoming 1; Utah Valley 1; Loyola-Chicago 1.