LSU Defeats Tulane, 203-97

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s swimming and diving team took the home pool deck for the first time in over two months Saturday morning, defeating the Tulane Green Wave 203-97.

Head swimming coach Rick Bishop and head diving coach Doug Shaffer are proud of the way their teams performed going into LSU’s finals week before Christmas break.

“Given the week before finals and what that means with the distractions to our training and some of the complications we’ve had with injury or illness, I felt really happy with the performance today,” Shaffer said.

“We had a great meet today,” Bishop added. “People have been battling the flu, so we’re coming out of it. I thought they were racing hard, working on the details and just trying to find a way to get better. As we continue to move through the season, the women are definitely making some great progress. I love the energy and enthusiasm, which they brought today. We’re set up for a nice Christmas training break. On into January with some great meets against Florida State and Texas A&M.”

IN THE POOL

To start off the day, LSU’s ‘A’ relay team for the 200-yard medley placed first with a time of 1:42.22. Katarina Milutinovich carried over her great performances from the midseason meet at the Art Adamson Invitational, winning the 200-yard free with a time of 1:52.18. Finishing right behind her was Reagan Osborne with a time of 1:52.60 and Jolee Liles with a time of 1:52.89.

Emilie Boll had a strong day in the pool, finishing the day with two wins in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke with times of 1:02.22 and 2:19.43. Hannah Bellina also swept the butterfly events in the 100-fly and 200-fly, finishing with respective times of 55.69 and 2:01.97. In the 200-fly, Reagan Sweeney and Sasha Ramey took the remaining top-3 positions finishing with times of 2:05.03 and 2:05.24.

For the 50-yard free, Emily Pawlaski nabbed the win in the short-distance event with a time of 23.78. Finishing behind her was Natalie Kucsan with a time of 24.08, followed by Sarah Grace Thompson and Brooke Boling with times of 24.35 and 24.54. In the 100-yard free, Reagan Osborne touched the wall first with a time of 51.70 and Kucsan wasn’t far behind, finishing second with a time of 52.13. Peyton Curry placed fourth in the event with a time of 52.89.

In the 200-yard IM, Maddie Clifton claimed first place with a time of 2:06.27, while Ramey and Kylie Bennett finished in second and third with respective times of 2:07.53 and 2:09.04.

To finish the day off, a relay team of Curry, Osborne, Bellina and Kucsan finished in first place for the 400-yard free relay with a time of 3:25.81.

ON THE BOARDS

Gutierrez Lavenant swept the springboard events, claiming first place on the three-meter with a score of 309.75 and first place on the one-meter with a score of 335.10.

Buckley finished the day with two personal bests on the one-meter and three-meter, placing second on the one-meter with a score of 319.73 and three-meter with a score of 301.13.

“Montse(rrat Gutierrez Lavenant) and Maggie (Buckley) stepped up and performed well,” Shaffer said. “We’re in the moment, advanced, and hopefully that will give them some competition going into other events. For Maggie, that was a personal best on both the one-meter and the three-meter. Montse is showing improvement every single time she gets out there.”

UP NEXT

The swimming Tigers won’t compete again until the Jan. 15 meet against Florida State, while the diving Tigers head to Auburn, Ala., to compete in the Auburn Diving Invitational set for Dec. 15- Dec. 18.