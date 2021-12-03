BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomores Dylan Crews, Tre’ Morgan and Jordan Thompson were named Friday to the D1Baseball.com Top 50 College Prospects List for the 2023 MLB Draft.

Crews was voted the No. 1 college prospect for 2023, Morgan was ranked No. 16 and Thompson was slotted at No. 43 among the Top 50.

Crews, the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, hit .362 (89-for-246) in 2021 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. The product of Longwood, Fla., also received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was voted the Louisiana Freshman of the Year.

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represented the most by a freshman in LSU single season history, surpassing the mark of second baseman Mike Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

He finished No. 1 in the SEC last season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage (.453), No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 5 in doubles and No. 5 in home runs.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.

Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., batted .357 (89-for-249) in 2021 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

He received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Morgan was twice recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week during a three-week period in late April-early May.

Morgan collected six hits, including a double, in the NCAA Eugene Regional to go along with three RBI and three runs scored. He finished No. 4 in the SEC in batting average, No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 4 in triples, No. 5 in doubles, No. 5 in stolen bases and No. 7 in on-base percentage (.441).

Thompson, a product of Chula Vista, Calif. was named 2021 Freshman All-SEC, as he hit .250 with four doubles, one triple, eight homers, 26 RBI, 32 runs and five stolen bases. He was voted to the NCAA Eugene Regional All-Tournament Team after batting .333 (6-for-18) in the regional with two doubles and two RBI.

Thompson was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on April 12 after he batted .600 (9-for-15) with one triple, three RBI and six runs scored in four games during the week of April 6-11. In the Tigers’ series win at Kentucky (April 9-11), Thompson hit .667 (8-for-12) with one triple, two RBI and three runs scored.

He was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for the first time on March 15, as he batted .381 (8-for-21) in five games and played a huge role in LSU’s extra-innings wins over UT San Antonio on March 13 and 14. Thompson launched a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 13th inning on March 13 to lift the Tigers to a 10-9 victory over UTSA.

The next day, with LSU trailing 12-9 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Thompson unloaded a one-out, two-run blast to narrow the deficit to 12-11, and LSU went on to tie the game in the 10th and win it in the 11th by a 13-12 score.