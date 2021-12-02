Gymnastics Returns to PMAC for 101 Showcase

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics team returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7:15 p.m. CT Friday for the eight annual free Gymnastics 101 showcase and fan fest.

“This is a tradition for this program that has grown over the years from the old facility to the arena,” head coach Jay Clark said. “It is used to give our team a run through of competition and get them in front of a great crowd. We want to give our fans a preview and get some buzz going before the holidays and when our season starts. It is vital to our preparation and the more people that can be there the better.”

There will be a free fan fest in front of the PMAC from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature multiple photo stations with the Tigers’ SEC Championship trophy, stick crown and holiday props. The first 1,000 fans that enter the PMAC will receive an LSU Gymnastics t-shirt.

The Gym 101 showcase will start at 7:15 p.m. and is free to all fans. The intrasquad will run like a normal meet and will be the first look at the 2022 squad. During intros, LSU will also recognize the accomplishments of the gymnasts from the last two years in lieu of the annual banquet, which was canceled due to COVID.

Season tickets are still on sale at LSUtix.net. The program is on the verge of breaking the record for season tickets sold with nearly 7,000 already accounted for.