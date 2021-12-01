Anwusi tabbed to 2021 SEC Volleyball Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Middle Blocker Anita Anwusi was placed on the 2021 SEC Volleyball Community Service Team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Anwusi has completed several community service projects during the 2021 season, including the BHM Read & Greet, TopGolf – Mentor/Mentee Meet Up, and helped assists over 3,000 students at the Women’s Basketball Field Trip Game.

On the court, Anwusi led the team with a .346 hitting percentage that ranks No. 10 in a single season in program history. She also ranked ninth in the SEC with 1.16 blocks per set and totaled 148 kills and a team-high 102 blocks.

