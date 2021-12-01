An Alignment of Excellence Landed Brian Kelly at LSU

Brain Kelly saw an alignment of excellence at LSU.

From the University, to athletics, to the cohesiveness of the administration — the vision was clear, and so was his decision. It was an opportunity he had to take on.

He saw a challenge, too. To coach the best. To play the best. To uphold a championship standard.

He wanted that. All of it.

On Wednesday afternoon inside the Lawton Room at Tiger Stadium, Kelly was introduced as the 34th head coach in LSU football history, the most accomplished one of all, with a résumé few can replicate.

“I came down here because I wanted to be with the best,” Kelly said. “The resources here are outstanding. You’re looked at in terms of championships here — I want that. I want to be under the bright lights, I want to be on the Broadway stage. That’s what my passion is.”

WINNING FOLLOWS KELLY everywhere he goes.

He comes to LSU with 284 career wins under his belt — 85 more than the previous 14 Tiger coaches combined when hired. He leaves Notre Dame as the winningest coach in Fighting Irish history, accounting for two undefeated regular seasons, five straight 10-win seasons, two playoff births, one BCS championship birth and more career wins than any active FBS coach.

All he does is win. But winning is a by-product of what Kelly really enjoys: the process. He loves developing football players — physically, technically, tactically, mentally. All facets of player development drive Kelly.

“I get a chance to coach LSU football players, the best in the country,” Kelly said, “that have the best resources, that have an administration that is aligned to that end. Why wouldn’t I be here?”

“Success follows him everywhere he goes,” added Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “All he does is win … Frankly put, his résumé is unrivaled.”

Kelly briefly addressed the team for the first time on Tuesday evening. He wasn’t there to win the press conference. He wasn’t there to make a tremendous first impression. It was simply the first step in developing a relationship and building trust, something that he knows will take time.

This is Kelly’s 5th coaching stop. He knows the complexities and the important pieces necessary to get through a transition — especially at a place that requires championship football every year. There’s work to be done, but there’s a sense of urgency.

“This is just the first meeting of many opportunities where we’ll build trust,” Kelly said he told the team. “It’s not going to happen today, but we’re going to trust each other, and that trust will take time, and you’ll see it with my deeds, my actions, how we interact on a day-to-day basis, and we’ll get to that point where these meetings will be very, very productive and we’ll get a lot accomplished.”

Another challenge excites Kelly: getting familiar with Louisiana’s culture. Going from freezing winters in South Bend, Indiana, to humid summers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana isn’t going to be the only adjustment. The food, the culture, the dialect — he’s excited to embrace it all. Tiger Nation will embrace him back.

On Wednesday, Kelly put an L in the air, saying he didn’t know what it meant 24 hours ago, but he does now. The learning curve is just beginning.

“I’m going to learn about Louisiana,” Kelly said. “We’re going to immerse ourselves into the culture of Louisiana. We’re not here to change anything, we’re here to get changed by it.”

Kelly’s team’s have always been high discipline. It’s a reflection of their head coach. LSU’s football team will be no different moving forward under his leadership.

“Our discipline will be self-discipline,” Kelly said. “The players will hold each other to a high standard and that will be pervasive within the program. This football team will have self-discipline, they’ll have accountability and they’ll have trust in each other.”

The SEC has an ability to continuously turn out great football teams, Kelly says, but that’s not what made the LSU job attractive. LSU made the LSU job attractive.

It all came back to alignment, the key word of Wednesday’s press conference. The alignment with the University leadership. The alignment with the people. The alignment with the “desire for excellence.” Kelly says he would’ve been interested in LSU even if it was in another conference. But playing in the SEC, the best of the best in college football, is just the final check in making this a can’t miss opportunity.

“It’s this University, that happens to be in the SEC, that matters to me the most,” Kelly said. “When you get this University — LSU — with the leadership that it has, and the cohesiveness of leadership, and it’s in the SEC … ding, ding, ding. For me, it made it an incredible opportunity.”

For LSU, Kelly checked every box.

For Kelly, LSU checked every box.

Ding, ding, ding.

It’s that alignment that has Kelly — the most accomplished hire in the history of the program — excited to be the Tigers’ next championship football coach.