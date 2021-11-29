Track and Field Releases 2022 Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field program has announced its schedule for the 2022 season. The Tigers will compete at a total of 21 meets during the 2022 season with 10 being indoors, and the final 11 being outdoors.

The 2022 season officially gets underway for LSU on January 14 as they host the Purple Tiger Invitational at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse. Two road meets will be sandwiched in between the next home meet as the Tigers will travel to Lubbock, Texas, for the Red Raider Open (January 21) and to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Razorback Invitational (January 28-29) before returning home to host the Bayou Bengal on February 4. That same weekend, a group of sprinters and hurdlers will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the New Mexico Classic with hopes of clocking some fast times at elevation.

The weekend of February 11-12 will see a majority of LSU’s squad head to Fayetteville again for the Tyson Invitational while a select group of distance runners will compete at the Iowa State Classic (Ames, Iowa). The final regular season meet of the indoor season will come for the Tigers on February 18 as they host the LSU Twilight to get tuned up for the postseason slate.

The SEC Indoor Championships will take place February 24-26 in Bryan-College Station, Texas, before the NCAA Championships take place March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama, at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

There won’t be no break at all as the Tigers will head to Tempe, Arizona, the following week to kick off the 2022 outdoor season at the Baldy Castillo Invitational (March 18-19). The final meet of March will see the Tigers in Austin, Texas, for the annual Texas Relays that will take place March 23-26 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The month of April will feature a largely comfortable month at home for LSU as four out of the five weekends of competitions will be hosted in Baton Rouge at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Home meets in the month of April include the Battle on the Bayou (April 2), the Joe May Invitational (April 9), the LSU Alumni Gold (April 23), and the LSU Invitational (April 30). The lone weekend on the road in the month of April will be a split squad weekend with LSU athletes going to both the Tom Jones Invitational (April 15-16/Gainesville, Fla.) and The Mt. SAC Relays (April 14-16/Walnut, Calif.).

The outdoor postseason slate begins with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, for the SEC Championships that will take place May 12-14. The NCAA East Preliminaries will see the Tigers head north to Bloomington, Indiana, for the four-day meet (May 25-28) that advances athletes to the NCAA Championships. The national meet will once again be hosted in Eugene, Oregon, at Hayward Field June 8-11.

