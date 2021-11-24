Gate No. 7 at Tiger Stadium Dedicated to Hamer Family

BATON ROUGE – The Tiger Athletic Foundation recently named Gate No. 7 at Tiger Stadium in honor of Greg and Brenda Hamer for their continued dedication and financial support of LSU Athletics.

Gate No. 7 at Tiger Stadium now proudly displays “Hamer Family Gate” as the unveiling of the newest gate addition to Death Valley was unveiled earlier this week.

“We can’t thank Greg and Brenda enough for their continued support of LSU Athletics and the Tiger Athletic Foundation,” TAF President/CEO Matt Borman said. “Their dedication and commitment to LSU goes a long way in providing the necessary resources for our student-athletes to succeed in the classroom and in competition.”

The Hamers, who founded B&G Food Enterprises in Morgan City, have been active in TAF endeavors for the past 20 years. B&G Food currently operates over 150 restaurants in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Greg is currently on the Executive Board of the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

In addition to his support of LSU Athletics and TAF, Greg is a current member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Ourso College of Business at LSU. A graduate of LSU, Greg’s civic activities are numerous, including serving as Emeritus Director of the National Restaurant Association as well as holding the position of past Chairman of the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation.

His long tenure with the Louisiana Restaurant Association has seen him honored as President in 2000, and as a member of the LRA Hall of Fame.