BATON ROUGE, La. — Applications for the 2022 LSU Bat Girls are now being accepted through Friday, December 3, at 5 p.m. CT. The online application is available at LSUsports.net/batgirls.

Following a screening of applications, candidates will be asked to participate in several interview processes. Final selections will be posted online at LSUsports.net/batgirls on Friday, December 17.

The Bat Girls are a part of the LSU Athletics Event Management department. In addition to working as bat handlers for all LSU home baseball games, members serve as ambassadors for fans at Alex Box Stadium and are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner both on and off the field.

The organization is composed of as many as 30 members, all of whom must be full-time LSU students in good academic standing. More information may be obtained by contacting Kaylee Aulds, via email at kaulds1@lsu.edu.