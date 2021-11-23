Newland, Thymes Selected to Participate in 2021 SEC Career Tour
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Softball’s Ali Newland and Akiya Thymes are two of 28 current and former SEC student-athletes who will participate in the 2021 SEC Career Tour Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Atlanta.
The goal of the career tour is to provide exposure for SEC student-athletes who are seeking career opportunities in various fields. The program allows student-athlete to connect with human resource recruiters and submit resumes for entry-level jobs, internships and gain valuable knowledge of professional branding.
The group is scheduled to visit the headquarters and meet with executives at several corporations and organizations in the Atlanta area including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, The Home Depot, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves and Delta Airlines.
The student-athletes will begin the three-day event at the site of the SEC Championship Game where they will meet with Mercedes-Benz Stadium staff and take a tour of the facility. Also included on the agenda during the week is a visit with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and a presentation by Randy Hain of Serviam Partners.
A list of the 2021 SEC Career Tour participants follows:
2021 SEC Career Tour Participants
Luisa Blanco, Alabama Gymnastics
Owen Diodati, Alabama Baseball
Ryan Jackson, Arkansas Softball
Josh Shearer, Arkansas Men’s Track & Field
Ellie Becker, Auburn Equestrian
Diego Chavarria, Auburn Men’s Tennis
Megan Skaggs, Florida Gymnastics
Denzel Villaman, Florida Men’s Track & Field
Courtney Harnish, Georgia Women’s Swimming & Diving
D’Andre Walker, Georgia Football
Kelly Rodriguez, Kentucky Women’s Swimming & Diving
Jacob Smith, Kentucky Men’s Track & Field
Ali Newland, LSU Softball
Akiya Thymes, LSU Softball
Maddi Banks, Ole Miss Softball
Ahmad Young Jr., Ole Miss Men’s Track & Field
Jaylon Reed, Mississippi State Football
Caroline Standley, Mississippi State Women’s Track & Field
Joshua Day, Missouri Baseball
Keagan Dunn, Missouri Women’s Golf
Anna Holman, South Carolina Volleyball
David Olds, South Carolina Men’s Track & Field
Kate Schildmeyer, Tennessee Rowing
Jordan West, Tennessee Men’s Track & Field
Bart Clement, Texas A&M Football
Ali Russell, Texas A&M Soccer
Emily Brooks, Vanderbilt Lacrosse
Elijah McAllister, Vanderbilt Football
