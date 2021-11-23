Newland, Thymes Selected to Participate in 2021 SEC Career Tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Softball’s Ali Newland and Akiya Thymes are two of 28 current and former SEC student-athletes who will participate in the 2021 SEC Career Tour Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Atlanta.

The goal of the career tour is to provide exposure for SEC student-athletes who are seeking career opportunities in various fields. The program allows student-athlete to connect with human resource recruiters and submit resumes for entry-level jobs, internships and gain valuable knowledge of professional branding.

The group is scheduled to visit the headquarters and meet with executives at several corporations and organizations in the Atlanta area including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, The Home Depot, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves and Delta Airlines.

The student-athletes will begin the three-day event at the site of the SEC Championship Game where they will meet with Mercedes-Benz Stadium staff and take a tour of the facility. Also included on the agenda during the week is a visit with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and a presentation by Randy Hain of Serviam Partners.

A list of the 2021 SEC Career Tour participants follows:

2021 SEC Career Tour Participants

Luisa Blanco, Alabama Gymnastics

Owen Diodati, Alabama Baseball

Ryan Jackson, Arkansas Softball

Josh Shearer, Arkansas Men’s Track & Field

Ellie Becker, Auburn Equestrian

Diego Chavarria, Auburn Men’s Tennis

Megan Skaggs, Florida Gymnastics

Denzel Villaman, Florida Men’s Track & Field

Courtney Harnish, Georgia Women’s Swimming & Diving

D’Andre Walker, Georgia Football

Kelly Rodriguez, Kentucky Women’s Swimming & Diving

Jacob Smith, Kentucky Men’s Track & Field

Ali Newland, LSU Softball

Akiya Thymes, LSU Softball

Maddi Banks, Ole Miss Softball

Ahmad Young Jr., Ole Miss Men’s Track & Field

Jaylon Reed, Mississippi State Football

Caroline Standley, Mississippi State Women’s Track & Field

Joshua Day, Missouri Baseball

Keagan Dunn, Missouri Women’s Golf

Anna Holman, South Carolina Volleyball

David Olds, South Carolina Men’s Track & Field

Kate Schildmeyer, Tennessee Rowing

Jordan West, Tennessee Men’s Track & Field

Bart Clement, Texas A&M Football

Ali Russell, Texas A&M Soccer

Emily Brooks, Vanderbilt Lacrosse

Elijah McAllister, Vanderbilt Football

