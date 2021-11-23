LSU Welcomes Southern Air Heating and Cooling as Official Partner

BATON ROUGE – LSU Sports Properties has welcomed Southern Air Heating and Cooling as an official partner of LSU Athletics.

Southern Air has served Louisiana for 25 years and is proud to announce expanded services in Baton Rouge. Beginning with the 2021 football season, Southern Air is the first LSU partner to receive unique branding in the new field-level seating area located in the north end zone of Tiger Stadium and will receive additional signage in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and Alex Box Stadium.

“We are excited to partner with our state’s flagship team,” said Ira Pruett, Owner of Southern Air Heating and Cooling. “Just as LSU’s mission is to challenge their athletes to the highest intellectual and personal development levels, we challenge our own technicians to be best-in-class as they serve the Louisiana community.”

“We are delighted to partner with Southern Air to as they expand their services into Louisiana,” said General Manger of LSU Sports Properties Lance Burgos. “This partnership will undoubtedly provide Southern Air unparalleled exposure through innovative and engaging marketing campaigns each season, as well as new signage across our venues.”

About Southern Air Heating and Cooling

Southern Air has been serving Louisiana for over 25 years. Southern Air is proud to announce that we are now serving Baton Rouge area.

