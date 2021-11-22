Darius Days Named SEC Player Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – After a second straight strong week to open the 2021-22 LSU Basketball season, senior forward Darius Days has been honored as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week announced by the league on Monday.

The Tigers will host Belmont on Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Days in four games is averaging 21.8 points a game and shooting 58.5 percent both overall and from the arc (17-of-29). He is averaging 7.5 rebounds a game.

The 6-8 forward this past week hit 5 treys in LSU’s 74-58 win against Liberty finishing with 26 points and then had a 14-10 double double against McNeese in an 85-46 win in which he only played 21 minutes. It was his first double double of the season and the 17th of his career, the leading active double number against league players.

He opened the season against ULM with 30 points, his career high, hitting 8-of-9 three-pointers in that contest.