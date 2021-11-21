BATON ROUGE, La. — The Purple squad completed a three-game sweep of the Gold Sunday in the annual LSU Baseball Purple-Gold World Series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Sunday’s game marked the conclusion of the Tigers’ fall practice period.

“I thought it was a productive fall, I thought we made the most of our 45 days,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “The players did a great job with buying in to the things we were doing, and now we go into a different phase where they have to pick up some of that on their own. If we do a good job with that phase, we’ll be ready when we come back in January.”

Following fall semester exams, the Tigers will have some time off before returning to campus for the spring semester in mid-January. The 2022 season begins on February 18, when LSU plays host to Maine in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game on Sunday was played with a special scoring system in which runs were awarded based on not only getting around the bases, but also in winning situations that arose over the course of an inning.

Each team was awarded their respective runs that were scored in the inning, along with another run based on winning the inning.

Highlights of Sunday’s game included an RBI single by Purple rightfielder Brayden Jobert and a three-strikeout seventh inning for Purple reliever Eric Reyzelman.

Purple starting pitcher Ty Floyd struck out the side in his first inning of work, and Purple reliever Grant Taylor recorded two Ks in the sixth inning.

Johnson, in his first season at the helm of the LSU program, said he’s been impressed with the Tigers’ work ethic.

“The players have done everything I’ve asked them to do,” Johnson said. “We made a lot of strides in both individual development and team development. We’ve got a long way to go, there are about 90 days until the season starts, so we’ll continue to prepare and get ready.

“We still have some personnel pieces to figure out, but across the board, I’m pleased with the talent, I’m pleased with the depth, and we’ve got to just keep improving. If we do that, we’ll be ready to roll when it’s time.”