BATON ROUGE, La. — Home runs by freshman leftfielder Josh Pearson and by sophomore first baseman Tre’ Morgan Friday night sparked the Purple to an 11-7 win over the Gold in Game 1 of the LSU Baseball Intrasquad World Series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Second baseman Cade Doughty blasted a homer to pace the Gold’s offensive output.

Game 2 of the series will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, and admission and parking are free. Fans may enter the Gate 2 main home plate entrance beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Some of the parking lots at Alex Box Stadium will not be available Saturday due to the LSU-ULM football game. However, there will be free parking available in the Golf Course lot and in the Hayfield Lot near the stadium.

The game Friday night was played with a special scoring system in which runs were awarded based on not only getting around the bases, but also in winning situations that arose over the course of an inning. Each team was awarded their respective runs that were scored in the inning, along with another run based on winning the inning.