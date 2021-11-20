Shop
Cross Country

McDonald Wraps Up Cross Country Season at NCAA Championships

by Ezekiel Robinson
Tallahassee, Fla. – LSU senior Katy-Ann McDonald finished her season by competing in the 6k race at the NCAA Championships on Saturday morning. McDonald finished 163rd in a field of the nation’s best 255 runners with a time of 20:52.5.

McDonald’s performance at the NCAA Championship concludes a season that saw her win her second individual cross country title at the LSU Invitational and set a new personal best 5k run time in a second place finish at the Chile Pepper Festival.

McDonald will now transition to preparing for the 2022 indoor track and field season.

